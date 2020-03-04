Draymond Green signs Converse deal

Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN reported that Draymond Green has signed a new shoe deal with Converse, becoming the brand's highest-profile athlete.

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is signing a shoe deal with Converse, sources tell ESPN. He will become the brand’s highest profile athlete since Dwyane Wade. Green had been with Nike. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 4, 2020

Green had previously worn Nike sneakers. Nike currently owns Converse, having purchased the more than a century old company in 2003.

Back in 2009, Dwyane Wade left Converse, therefore, Green will become the brand's biggest NBA name since the Heat legend.

The three-time NBA Champion has had a tough year with the Warriors due to the injuries. Despite that, the Michigan State product has played in 43 games, and is averaging eight points, 6.2 assists and 6.2 rebounds per contest.

Draymond Green signed a four-year, $99 million contract extension with the Warriors in Aug. 2019, and he is signed through the 2022-23 season with a player option for the following campaign.