Young won't stop the 'nutmeg' during games

Despite several players not liking it, Trae Young has said he won't stop 'nutmegging' people during the games.

The controversy started when the vet Trevor Ariza hip checked Young after the Hawks star tried 'nutmegging' him during the game.

This din't matter for Young, who said he will keep doing this play during games.

''I've been doing it for my whole life, why stop now?... Just close your legs''

In just his second year in the league, 'IceTrae' has perfected this move, using it in several regular season games, so as during the All-Star Weekend.

Young was voted as an All-Star starter as a sophomore in the league, averaging 29.6 points and 9.3 assists per game this season.