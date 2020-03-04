Zach Randolph joins 'The Big 3'
via: Bleacher Report.

Couple of months after announcing his retirement from the NBA, Zach Randolph will be joining 'The Big 3' for Trilogy led by new head coach Stephen Jackson.

The two-time NBA All-Star will serve as player captain for the team. 

'Z-Bo' ended his time in the NBA with career averages of 16.6 points and 9.1 rebounds shooting 47.1% from the field.

Randolph will make his 'Big 3' debut on June 20th. at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, place where he created a legacy with the 'Grit & Grind' Grizzlies.

Owner, Ice Cube, welcomed the NBA legend with a tweet, announcing his official arrival to the toughest basketball league in the world. 

VAVEL Logo