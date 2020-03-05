Troy Daniels lands' in Denver

'The Mile High City' will be the new home for Troy Daniels, who got waived by the Los Angeles Lakers.

His agent, Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports worked out a release with the Lakers and has signed a new contract with the Denver Nuggets.

Despite not getting enough minutes in LA this year, Daniels played 41 games and averaged 4.2 points and 1.1 rebounds per contest.

The Nuggets opened a roster spot after waiving Guard Jordan McRae, who signed with the Detroit Pistons. Therefore, Daniels fit will be good for Michael Malone's squad.

The Nuggets' cap hit on the veteran guard will be $385,000, with Daniels earning $481K. He will also earn $2 million from the Lakers.