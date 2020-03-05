Is Lonzo Ball a candidate for 'MIP'?

Despite a slow start of the season, the New Orleans Pelicans are chasing the eight seed in the Western Conference.

With Zion Williamson scoring 20 points a night and Brandon Ingram playing at an All-Star level, Alvin Gentry's squad seems to finally found their identity.

Let's not take for granted Lonzo Ball's playing, since the Chino Hills Made is averaging 12 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists per game. Improving every department compared to last year's stats.

The former #2 overall pick from UCLA is also recording a career best, 37% from three point land and almost 60% from the free throw line. Significantly better than his stats last season. Lonzo's shooting form is better, not releasing the ball from the side of his head anymore, but from the front.

Over his last 7 games, Ball is shooting 45% from three.

'Zo' also appears to look healthier, and after playing only 99 games during his first two years in the league, he is in track to play 73 contests this season.

His numbers may not be as shocking as others, but Lonzo Ball is maturing right through our eyes and people are taking it for granted.