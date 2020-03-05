Luka Doncic keeps breaking records

Luka Doncic has become the new leader in triple-doubles in Mavericks history. The Slovenian surpassed Jason Kidd's record in just 122 games, while it took Kidd 500.

The 21 year-old is also the new Dallas franchise leader for games in a single season with 30+ points and 10+ rebounds (16), stealing Dirk Nowitzki's record.

With his performance against the Pelicans, Doncic became the youngest player in NBA history to post 30+ points, 15+ rebounds and 10+ assists. He joined Magic Johnson (21y-227d) and Oscar Robertson (21y-357d) as the only players in NBA history to ever do it before their 22nd birthday.

In just his second year in the league, Luka is taking the NBA storm, and if he keeps doing performances like this, he can become the best foreign player in the history of the NBA.