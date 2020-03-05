Atlanta Hawks vs Washington Wizards: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NBA Regular Season 2020 (0-0)
Season Series

Washington and Atlanta have split the two previous meetings, with each winning on its home court. The Wizards won 111-101 on Jan. 10 and the Hawks won 152-133 on Jan. 26. The final meeting will be March 20 in Atlanta.
Injury Report for Atlanta

The Hawks are hopeful that rookie Cam Reddish (lower back pain) and veteran center Dewayne Dedmon (right elbow pain) can return soon. Atlanta had only 10 healthy players on Monday.
Beal on a mission

The Wizards have been led by guard Bradley Beal, who has scored 25-plus points in 20 straight games, the third-longest streak by an Eastern Conference player since the 2000-01 season and the longest in team history. 
Playoff Race for the Wizards

The Wizards lost three of four games on their West Coast swing, which ended Wednesday with a 125-104 loss at Portland. The defeat dropped Washington 4 1/2 games behind Orlando for the final playoff spot in the NBA Eastern Conference.
Last Meeting

The last time these two teams met they scored a combined total of 285 points.
Arena & Tipoff

Friday, Mar. 6, 2020 • 7:00 PM ET

Capital One Arena • Washington, DC

