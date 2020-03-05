Waiters signs with the Lakers

The former Miami Heat Guard Dion Waiters will be joining the Los Angeles Lakers after spending more than one month as a free agent.

Free agent Dion Waiters has agreed on a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers for the remainder of the season, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 5, 2020

Waiters, 28, had an impressive workout at the Lakers practice facility in El Segundo, California and is expected to pick up the second unit scoring from the squad.

Frank Vogel and the coaching staff decided to sign the veteran Guard to a deal for the remainder of the season.

The former Syracuse Orange has career averages of 13.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Due to several reasons related to off the court things, Waiters only played in 3 contests this season with the Heat, recording 9.3 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.

This will be the second time in his career the veteran guard plays alongside LeBron James, having had that experience at the Cavaliers for 33 games during the 2014/15 season.