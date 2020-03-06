Clippers sign Noah

The Los Angeles Clippers have signed free agent center Joakim Noah, according to Adrian Wojnawroski from ESPN. The two-time NBA All-Star, is expected to join the team next week.

Noah, 35, will join the Clippers on a 10-day contract, but is expected that he finishes the season with the team. He is also filling the franchise's final open roster spot.

The veteran, who has played only 124 NBA games since the end of the 2014-2015 season, has spent the year working out between New York and Los Angeles.

Noah, the league's Defensive Player of the Year in 2014, is expected to bring leadership to the locker room, in a team who is one of the contender's to win the championship.

Having the right type of vets on a championship contender is key, an important role not valued enough. If people go to the previous champions, every team has had a vet, including the Warriors with David West, Cavaliers with Richard Jefferson and Miami Heat with James Jones.