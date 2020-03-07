'KAT' to be re-evaluated in two weeks

After sitting out the previous two weeks with a fractured left wrist, the Minnesota Timberwolves announced that Karl Anthony Towns will miss another two weeks as he continues to heal.

Towns, who has missed more games this season than he had in his first four seasons combined, also missed 15 contests earlier this year due to a sprained left knee.

'KAT' has played in only 35 games this season and is averaging 26.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

The Wolves say Karl-Anthony Towns (fractured wrist) will be out at least two more weeks as Minnesota continues to "pursue a non-operative strategy" for Towns' recovery — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 6, 2020

Currently, Minnesota are in 14th. place in the Western Conference standings and are expected to miss the playoffs for another season.