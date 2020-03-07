Kenny Atkinson and the Nets part ways

The Brooklyn Nets announced the team and coach Kenny Atkinson will be parting ways.

Assistant coach Jacque Vaughn will sever as the team's head coach for the rest of the season.

The Brooklyn Nets and Head Coach Kenny Atkinson have mutually agreed to part ways. Jacque Vaughn will serve as head coach for the remainder of the season. — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 7, 2020

Atkinson took over the Nets for the start of the 2016 season and compiled a 118-190 record in three-plus seasons. After consecutive seasons of over 50 losses, Atkinson led Brooklyn to its first playoff appearance in four years last season.

"After discussions with Kenny about the progress of the season, we mutually agreed that a coaching change would be in the best interest of the team," general manager Sean Marks said in a statement.