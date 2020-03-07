Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NBA Regular Season 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Last Meeting
The last time these two teams played was on Christmas Day, were the Clippers defeated the Lakers led by 35 Kawhi Leonard points.
Vet Experience
The Clippers signed veteran Center Joakim Noah to the team's final open roster spot.
The Clippers are signing free agent center Joakim Noah, league sources tell ESPN. Noah, a two-time All-Star, is expected to join the team next week.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 6, 2020
Clippers second in the West
The Clippers are the second best team in the West at 43-19, five games behind the Lakers.
LeBron James on clinching a playoff spot
"I came here to put this franchise back where they needed to be. That was one of my responsibilities, one of my goals."
Lakers clinch playoff berth
The Lakers defeated the Bucks and clinched playoff berth for the first time since the 2012/2013 season.
✖️ Playoff Berth pic.twitter.com/WsZTnhbY9F— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 7, 2020
Arena & Tipoff
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 • 3:30 PM ET
Staples Center • Los Angeles, CA
