Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NBA Regular Season 2020 (0-0)

Last Meeting

The last time these two teams played was on Christmas Day, were the Clippers defeated the Lakers led by 35 Kawhi Leonard points. 
Vet Experience

The Clippers signed veteran Center Joakim Noah to the team's final open roster spot. 
Clippers second in the West

The Clippers are the second best team in the West at 43-19, five games behind the Lakers.
LeBron James on clinching a playoff spot

"I came here to put this franchise back where they needed to be. That was one of my responsibilities, one of my goals."
Lakers clinch playoff berth

The Lakers defeated the Bucks and clinched playoff berth for the first time since the 2012/2013 season.
Arena & Tipoff

Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020 • 3:30 PM ET

Staples Center • Los Angeles, CA

How to watch Lakers vs Clippers Live TV and Stream

National TV: ABC 

Radio: 710 AM ESPN / 1330 AM ESPN DEPORTES, AM 570 LA Sports

Internet: VAVEL USA

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 NBA Regular Season game: Lakers vs Clippers
