Malcolm Brogdon out indefinitely 

The Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon will be out indefinitely with a torn left hip muscle. The Virginia product was listed as week to week.

It’s yet another blow to Indiana, considering Jeremy Lamb will be sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Pacers head coach Nate McMillan talked about the injury to point guard Brogdon, who was diagnosed with a torn left rectus femoris.

"We're talking about a couple of weeks maybe that he may be out going down the stretch here. So it's definitely a setback, but hopefully he can heal as soon as possible and get himself back on the floor."

Brogdon is averaging 16.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists this season as a starter.