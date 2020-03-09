Antetokounmpo to miss the next couple of games

The current front-runner for NBA MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo will be sidelined for the next couple of games, the Milwaukee Bucks announced.

An MRI of Giannis’s left knee showed a ‘minor joint capsule sprain’ after a hard fall. He will definitely miss the Bucks’ next two games and his status after that will be updated next week.

Giannis sustained a left leg injury Friday night. He underwent an MRI and subsequent examination. The evaluation showed a minor joint capsule sprain of the left knee.



Milwaukee is the team with the best record in the NBA, and Antetokounmpo is leading the way, averaging 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

Coach Mike Budenholzer weighted in on the Giannis medical update.

"I think overall we are very pleased. I think this was the best outcome that we were expecting... We'll miss him but let's see how the next few days go."