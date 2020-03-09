Stephenson seeking NBA return

'Lance will make you dance' may be back in the NBA sooner than we think, and after spending the beginning of the season in China, Lance Stephenson is seeking an NBA return.

Sources told Shams Charania from The Athletic that Stephenson is in strong talks on a potential deal with Indiana. No agreement has been finalized but Stephenson would also need clearance from his Chinese team and FIBA.

Lance Stephenson is in strong talks on a potential deal with Indiana, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. No agreement or decision is finalized. Stephenson would also need clearance from his Chinese team and FIBA. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 8, 2020

Lance is currently averaging 26.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Liaoning Leopards in the CBA.

The Cincinnati product has played on three different occasions for the Pacers and a total of six seasons. His tough defense and energy may be needed for Nate McMillan's team, who have suffered tough injuries from Jeremy Lamb and Malcolm Brogdon.