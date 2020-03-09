Charlotte Hornets vs Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NBA Regular Season 2020 (0-0)
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
'Scary Terry'

Charlotte's top scorer is Terry Rozier, who is averaging career highs in points (17.6), assists (4.1), 3-point field goals (40 percent) and free throws (87.7 percent). 
Atlanta out of playoff contention

The Hawks (19-46) are out of contention for the playoffs. They've lost three straight games but are 13-19 at home and have won eight of their last 11 games at State Farm Arena.
Hornets in the playoff race

The Hornets (22-41) still cling to hopes of making the playoffs, but began Sunday play six games behind Orlando for eighth place in the NBA Eastern Conference.
First of three matchups

Southeast Division rivals Charlotte and Atlanta will see a lot of each other over the final six weeks of the season. The two clubs from neighboring states play the first of three remaining games on Monday in Atlanta.
Last Meeting

The last time these two teams played each other, the Hawks defeated the Hornets led by 30 Trae Young points.
Arena & Tipoff

Monday, Mar. 9, 2020 • 7:30 PM ET

State Farm Arena • Atlanta, GA

How to watch Hornets vs Hawks Live TV and Stream

Local TV: FSSE-CHA, FSSE-ATL 

Radio: WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM, WZGC 92.9 FM The Game

Internet: VAVEL USA

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2020 NBA Regular Season game: Hornets vs Hawks!
Welcome

My name is Eduardo Villalpando and I'll be your host for this game.

 

