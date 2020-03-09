Charlotte Hornets vs Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NBA Regular Season 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
'Scary Terry'
Charlotte's top scorer is Terry Rozier, who is averaging career highs in points (17.6), assists (4.1), 3-point field goals (40 percent) and free throws (87.7 percent).
Watch out for tricky Terry 👀👌🏾 @HornetsOnFSSE | @T_Rozzay3 x #AllFly pic.twitter.com/vkZfEgxwn8— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) March 6, 2020
Atlanta out of playoff contention
The Hawks (19-46) are out of contention for the playoffs. They've lost three straight games but are 13-19 at home and have won eight of their last 11 games at State Farm Arena.
Hornets in the playoff race
The Hornets (22-41) still cling to hopes of making the playoffs, but began Sunday play six games behind Orlando for eighth place in the NBA Eastern Conference.
First of three matchups
Southeast Division rivals Charlotte and Atlanta will see a lot of each other over the final six weeks of the season. The two clubs from neighboring states play the first of three remaining games on Monday in Atlanta.
Last Meeting
The last time these two teams played each other, the Hawks defeated the Hornets led by 30 Trae Young points.
Arena & Tipoff
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020 • 7:30 PM ET
State Farm Arena • Atlanta, GA
How to watch Hornets vs Hawks Live TV and Stream
Local TV: FSSE-CHA, FSSE-ATL
Radio: WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM, WZGC 92.9 FM The Game
