NBA blocks media entrance to locker rooms

The NBA plans to keep regulating the safety of the players. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the league plans to eliminate media access to the locker rooms after the game.

The league notified teams that they'll need to eliminate 'non-essential team personnel' from the locker room. Only coaches, general managers, basketball and public relations staff will have continued access to players in the locker room.

The NBA is preparing for media access outside of locker room settings that include a directive to keep players and media at a distance of six-to-eight feet.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN, these actions were among recommendations of infectious disease and public health experts.

The MLB and NHL will join the NBA in closing clubhouses to media due to fear over potential spread of coronavirus according to Jeff Pasan from ESPN.