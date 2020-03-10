New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NBA Regular Season 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Knicks vs Wizards.
Injury Report for Wizards
Jerome Robinson (left Achiless soreness), Isaac Bonga (groin contusion), and Anzejs Pasecniks (neck stiffness) are all QUESTIONABLE.
1-2 Punch for NY
Julius Randle has five double-doubles in his last six games while Elfrid Payton is averaging 18 points and 7.7 assists in his last three games.
Protecting Home Court
New York is coming off a 3-2 homestand after getting wins over Chicago, Houston and Detroit sandwiched around losses to Utah and Oklahoma City. The Knicks won high-scoring games over Chicago and Houston and then used defense to post a 96-84 victory over Detroit on Sunday night.
On the road again ✈️ pic.twitter.com/NVBmK6VnZs— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) March 9, 2020
Bradley Beal On Fire
Bradley Beal's 30.4 points per game ranks second in the league behind Houston's James Harden (34.3). He scored at least 25 points in 21 straight games from Jan. 20-March 6 and averaged 36.0 points in the streak.
Last Meeting
Arena & Tipoff
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020 • 7:00 PM ET
Capital One Arena • Washington, DC
How to watch Knicks vs Wizards Live TV and Stream
Local TV: MSG, NBCSWA
Radio: ESPN NY 98.7, 1500 AM
Internet: VAVEL USA
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 NBA Regular Season game: Knicks vs Wizards
Welcome
My name is Eduardo Villalpando and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.