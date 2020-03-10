New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NBA Regular Season 2020 (0-0)
Image: VAVEL.

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
9:56 AM2 hours ago

Injury Report for Wizards

Jerome Robinson (left Achiless soreness), Isaac Bonga (groin contusion), and Anzejs Pasecniks (neck stiffness) are all QUESTIONABLE.
9:56 AM2 hours ago

1-2 Punch for NY

Julius Randle has five double-doubles in his last six games while Elfrid Payton is averaging 18 points and 7.7 assists in his last three games.
9:55 AM2 hours ago

Protecting Home Court

New York is coming off a 3-2 homestand after getting wins over Chicago, Houston and Detroit sandwiched around losses to Utah and Oklahoma City. The Knicks won high-scoring games over Chicago and Houston and then used defense to post a 96-84 victory over Detroit on Sunday night.
9:53 AM2 hours ago

Bradley Beal On Fire

Bradley Beal's 30.4 points per game ranks second in the league behind Houston's James Harden (34.3). He scored at least 25 points in 21 straight games from Jan. 20-March 6 and averaged 36.0 points in the streak.
9:53 AM2 hours ago

Last Meeting

9:52 AM2 hours ago

Arena & Tipoff

Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020 • 7:00 PM ET

Capital One Arena • Washington, DC

9:51 AM2 hours ago

How to watch Knicks vs Wizards Live TV and Stream

Local TV: MSG, NBCSWA 

Radio: ESPN NY 98.7, 1500 AM

Internet: VAVEL USA

9:51 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2020 NBA Regular Season game: Knicks vs Wizards
9:50 AM2 hours ago

Welcome

My name is Eduardo Villalpando and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
9:50 AM2 hours ago
