Seven years since 'the dunk'

It has been seven years since the most disrespectful dunk in the history of the NBA.

The 'Lob City' Clippers faced the Pistons at the Staples Center. A lob from Jamal Crawford caught by DeAndre Jordan sent Brandon Knight to the ground, and the 'uuhs' and 'oohs' were heard all around Downtown Los Angeles.

It is a fact that people will never get tired of watching this dunk, and the fact that Jordan got the -And One made it even extra special.

Maybe this era of the Clippers was never able to win a title to Los Angeles, but there's no doubt they created highlights that will last a lifetime.