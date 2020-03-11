Detroit Pistons vs Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NBA Regular Season 2020 (0-0)
Image: VAVEL.

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE live icon gif

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Pistons vs Sixers.
6:55 PM2 hours ago

Sixers to keep good going at South Philadelphia

The Philadelphia 76ers will be looking for their league-best 29th victory in 31 home games when they host the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.
6:55 PM2 hours ago

Horrible season for Detroit

The Pistons have been besieged by injuries this season. The latest player afflicted is John Henson, who left in the fourth quarter in their latest game with a sore left ankle. 

Blake Griffin is out for the season with a knee injury and Andre Drummond was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers last month.

6:53 PM2 hours ago

Many absences for 'Philly'

Embiid has missed the past five games, Simmons has been out for the past seven and guard Josh Richardson (concussion) has sat for three straight.
6:52 PM2 hours ago

Good at home Bad on the road

Philadelphia continues to be one of the most erratic teams in the league with a 28-2 record at home and 10-24 on the road.
6:52 PM2 hours ago

Last Meeting

6:51 PM2 hours ago

Arena & Tipoff

Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020 • 7:00 PM ET

Wells Fargo Center • Philadelphia, PA

6:51 PM2 hours ago

How to watch Pistons vs Sixers Live TV and Stream

Local TV: FSD, NBCSP 

Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket, 97.5 The Fanatic

Internet: VAVEL USA

6:50 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 NBA Regular Season game: Pistons vs Sixers!
6:50 PM2 hours ago

Welcome!

My name is Eduardo Villalpando and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
6:50 PM2 hours ago
VAVEL Logo