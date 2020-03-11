Detroit Pistons vs Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch NBA Regular Season 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Sixers to keep good going at South Philadelphia
The Philadelphia 76ers will be looking for their league-best 29th victory in 31 home games when they host the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.
Horrible season for Detroit
The Pistons have been besieged by injuries this season. The latest player afflicted is John Henson, who left in the fourth quarter in their latest game with a sore left ankle.
Blake Griffin is out for the season with a knee injury and Andre Drummond was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers last month.
Many absences for 'Philly'
Embiid has missed the past five games, Simmons has been out for the past seven and guard Josh Richardson (concussion) has sat for three straight.
Good at home Bad on the road
Philadelphia continues to be one of the most erratic teams in the league with a 28-2 record at home and 10-24 on the road.
Last Meeting
Arena & Tipoff
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020 • 7:00 PM ET
Wells Fargo Center • Philadelphia, PA
