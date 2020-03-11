Warriors to play Nets without fans

Due to the Coronavirus, the Golden State Warriors are expected to host the Brooklyn Nets at the Chase Center in San Fransisco, in a game to be played without fans in the arena.

The Warriors, league sources say, will be directed to play host to the Nets on Thursday night at Chase Center in a game CLOSED to fans — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 11, 2020

The City of San Francisco has banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people, therefore there was no other option than to play Brooklyn in a game closed to fans.

After the Nets matchup, Golden State will play five road games until March 25th., which buys them time to come up with a solution and put fans back in the arena.

In addition to Thursday's game against Brooklyn, the Chase Center has cancelled or postponed all events at the downtown San Francisco arena through March 21.

Previously, the NBA sent a memo to all 30-teams about the possibility of playing games without fans, and the first case of this has already been announced.