Simmons to be re-evaluated in three weeks

Despite having the best record at home in the NBA, the Philadelphia 76ers have struggled this season when it comes to playing on the road.

So far, Brett Brown's squad is out of the top 4 spots in the Eastern Conference, which means that if the season ended today, they wouldn't have home court advantage in the playoffs.

The Sixers Guard, Ben Simmons, who has been out since February with a back injury, is expected to be re-evaluated in three weeks. The Australian-Born is progressing in rehab with lower back nerve impingement but it is yet to be known the official timetable for his return.

76ers star Ben Simmons is progressing in rehab with lower back nerve impingement and will be re-evaluated in three weeks. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 11, 2020

The 6'11 Guard was named an All-Star this year for the second time in his career. Simmons is averaging 16.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assist per game this season.