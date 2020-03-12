Rudy Gobert tests positive for Coronavirus

Moments prior to the tip of the game, the Thunder's head medical staffer sprinted onto the floor to talk to referees in Oklahoma City.

At that point, players and staff were sent back to their respective locker rooms. According to several reports, Rudy Gobert and Emmanuel Mudiay were missing the game due illness, and both were tested for Coronavirus.

According to Shams Charania from The Athletic, the French Center, Gobert, tested positive for COVID-19 and is expected to remain in quarantine.

Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert has tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.



Sources say Gobert is feeling good, strong and stable — and was feeling strong enough to play tonight. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2020

Monday, Rudy Gobert thought it was funny to touch every single mic and recorder in the media room. Now, he has Coronavirus and the entire NBA season is suspended.

The Jazz are coming off a 5-game East coast road trip.