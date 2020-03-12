NBA suspends the season 

The NBA has suspended the season according to Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN.

The NBA has suspended the season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

The announcement was made moments after Jazz' Center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

''The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight's schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic'', League said in an official statement.