Players react to NBA's suspension of play

Several NBA players took over Twitter after finding out the catastrophic news.

The league announced they will be suspending all active until further notice. This was said after the Utah Jazz Center, Rudy Gobert, tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Jazz is coming off a four-game east coast road trip, which featured matchups against Washington, Detroit, Boston and New York.

Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Damn it’s been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 12, 2020

I hope all the players take some time to really work on life outside of basketball . Using your resources and celebrity to your advantage . Take the meetings. Diversify and learn to explore other avenues of income while you’re still in the league. Bc when it’s over it’s over ! — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) March 12, 2020

If you’re gonna take precaution, if any. Take all precautions 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) March 12, 2020

wow bro wow — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) March 12, 2020