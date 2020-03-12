Updates: Coronavirus in the NBA 

After the Center Rudy Gobert tested positive for Coronavirus, all the Utah Jazz players will be examined at the Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.

According to Royce Young from ESPN, the players are expected to return to Utah in a charter bus, considering no airlines want to accommodate the team. They will still spend the night OKC waiting on further information.

The Jazz team buses just pulled out leaving the arena. Might be hard to see, but Donovan Mitchell was waving. pic.twitter.com/zlz3e32GIM — Royce Young (@royceyoung) March 12, 2020

Also, players from teams the Jazz have played within the past 10 days are being told to self-quarantine, sources told ESPN's Brian Windhorst. This includes the Raptors, Celtics, Pistons, Knicks and Cavaliers.

Toronto's organization took this pretty serious (as it should), and informed their players to self-quarantine for the next 14 days due to coronavirus situation.

Sources: The Raptors have informed their players to self-quarantine for the next 14 days due to coronavirus situation. Toronto faced Utah and Rudy Gobert on Monday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2020

It is also unfortunate to announce that the team plane used to transported the Utah Jazz to Oklahoma City was later used to transport both the Orlando Magic and the Memphis Grizzlies in recent days.

The NBA and G-League have both suspended their season until further notice.