Gobert's action that may get reporters infected 

As a part of a joke, prior to him being tested by the NBA, Rudy Gobert touched every single device from the media, despite being told not to.

So...here is Rudy touching all the mics following Mondays shoot around that has some people concerned... #TakeNote #utahjazz #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/dr4auECTr4 — Dave Fox (@Davefox2) March 12, 2020

It turns out, the Frenchman was diagnosed with COVID-19, and has put not only his teammates but the lives of many people at risk.

The Jazz Center should be treated carefully and people should send their payers to him. But let's not forget how irresponsible were his actions, and to say that he should be fined is an understatement.

Rudy Gobert, who played the east couple of games for Utah, shared the most amount of on-court situations with Christian Wood from the Pistons, Daniel Theis from the Celtics and Serge Ibaka from the Raptors in the last couple of games.