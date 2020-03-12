NBA also suspends G-League season 

In the aftermath of everything that's going on in the world, the NBA has decided they will indefinitely suspende the G-League season.

The NBA also shut down its season after finding out the Utah Jazz Center, Rudy Gobert tested positive for Coronavirus.

The league posted an official statement regarding the situation.

NBA G League To Suspend 2019-20 Season pic.twitter.com/Q4ZsYZ60Jb — NBA G League (@nbagleague) March 12, 2020

NBA games will be off for at least two weeks, according to a report from Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press. The Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban also expressed that teams will still be allowed to practice.

It's likely the G League will follow the NBA's guidelines, but at this point, it's far too early to know how long either league will be affected.