Donovan Mitchell also tests positive for Coronavirus
via: ESPN.

Moments after Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz tested positive for Coronavirus, every member of the franchise, including players and staff underwent an emergency test.

Turns out Gobert wasn't the only one infected, and Donovan Mitchell also tested positive according to Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN. He was the only Jazz player/personnel to test positive for coronavirus out of 58 tests administered. Remaining tests came back negative.

Team players are privately saying that Gobert showed a cavalier attitude toward the virus with his teammates in the locker room, touching them and their belongings.

