Donovan Mitchell also tests positive for Coronavirus

Moments after Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz tested positive for Coronavirus, every member of the franchise, including players and staff underwent an emergency test.

Turns out Gobert wasn't the only one infected, and Donovan Mitchell also tested positive according to Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN. He was the only Jazz player/personnel to test positive for coronavirus out of 58 tests administered. Remaining tests came back negative.

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, league sources tell ESPN. Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings. Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

Team players are privately saying that Gobert showed a cavalier attitude toward the virus with his teammates in the locker room, touching them and their belongings.