James and Curry weigh in on COVID-19

Two Jazz players have officially tested positive for Coronavirus, and this is not a thing the NBA is taking lightly.

Taking all the necessary precautions, the league has been suspended indefinitely, and there's no doubt this wasn't the start of the year that everyone expected.

First the deaths of David Stern and Kobe Bryant shook the basketball community, and now this suspension.

Two icons like LeBron James and Stephen Curry took over social media to send a message to the community, sharing their thoughts on the current events.

Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Damn it’s been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 12, 2020