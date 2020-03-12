Gobert and Mitchell speak on testing positive to COVID-19

Both Utah Jazz players, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, who tested positive to COVID-19 and were the main cause of why the NBA decided to suspend the season indefinitely, decided to take over Instagram to take about their health.
First it was 'Spida', who posted an emotional message to his fans regarding his situation, and that he's ''going to keep following the advice of the Jazz medical staff''.
Thanks to everyone who has been reaching out since hearing the news about my positive test. We are all learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being of those around them. I appreciate the authorities in Oklahoma who were helpful with the testing process and everyone from the @utahjazz who have been so supportive. I am going to keep following the advice of our medical staff and hope that we can all come together and be there for each other and our neighbors who need our help❤️🕷
The it was Gobert, who apologized to “the people I may have endangered” before testing positive for the coronavirus. According to sources close to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Center showed a cavalier attitude toward the virus with his teammates in the locker room, touching them and their belongings.
I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of concern and support over the last 24 hours. I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis…mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment. The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus . I am under great care and will fully recover. Thank you again for all your support. I encourage everyone to take all of the steps to stay safe and healthy. Love.