Gobert and Mitchell speak on testing positive to COVID-19

Both Utah Jazz players, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, who tested positive to COVID-19 and were the main cause of why the NBA decided to suspend the season indefinitely, decided to take over Instagram to take about their health.

First it was 'Spida', who posted an emotional message to his fans regarding his situation, and that he's ''going to keep following the advice of the Jazz medical staff''.

The it was Gobert, who apologized to “the people I may have endangered” before testing positive for the coronavirus. According to sources close to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Center showed a cavalier attitude toward the virus with his teammates in the locker room, touching them and their belongings.