NBA will not operate for at least 30-days

According to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, the NBA’s suspension of games will last at least 30 days.

SiLver made the announcement during an episode of the 'Inside The NBA' show on TNT.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver joins TNT to discuss the league’s decision to suspend game play. pic.twitter.com/p7TtruOKOG — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 13, 2020

“Even if we’re out for six weeks, we could still restart the season,” Silver told the show’s panel. “The notion of at least 30 days is just to try to give people some guidance. This literally changes hour by hour, as far as what we know.”

First, a teleconference meeting of the Board of Governors decided to play games without fans, but once Rudy Robert tested positive for COVID-19, Silver had to declare the suspension of the league.

The Commissioner sent a letter to the fans, informing everyone about the league's decision to suspend the league for at least 30 days.