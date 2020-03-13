Love donates $100,000 to Cleveland arena workers

The suspension of the league may not hurt the NBA players financially, but for sure does to the arena workers.

That's why thinking of them, Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers forward pledged a $100,000 donation to the workers and support staff at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse impacted by this crisis.

Following his player's lead, the Cavs issued a statement saying they will develop "a compensation plan to continue paying our event staff and hourly workforce that is impacted with the changes to our regular event schedule."

This won't be the only organization to do so, and Mark Cuban from the Dallas Mavericks and Tony Ressler from the Atlanta Hawks also promised wages to arena staff.