No fine or suspension for Gobert

Despite his unprofessional and irresponsible actions, the NBA has decided not to fine or suspend Rudy Gobert for his actions leading up to testing positive for the Coronavirus, according to Chris Haynes from Yahoo Sports.

The Center and Donovan Mitchell were the only two people in the Utah Jazz organization to test positive to COVID-19.

Still, according to Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN, some of Rudy's teammates apparently aren’t happy with him right now. He expressed that Utah’s locker room is filled with people who are frustrated with Gobert.

Apparently, there's 'a lot of frustration' with Rudy Gobert in the Jazz locker room.



"There is a lot of work to do to repair relationships...." pic.twitter.com/SmIarBGX6r — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) March 13, 2020

“The Jazz are fortunate that they don’t have to get back together and start playing games right now,” Woj said. “There is a lot of work to do to repair relationships, not just between Donovan Mitchell [and] Rudy Gobert, but others in the locker room. There’s a lot of frustration with Gobert, he was certainly apologetic today.”

The two-time NBA Defensive Player Of The Year posted a message to his family, friends, fans and teammates through Instagram, apologizing for his actions.