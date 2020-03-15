Wood tests positive for COVID-19

The bad news keep coming for the NBA, and for the third time, a league player has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Days after Jazz players' Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell tested positive, it was Pistons' Christian Wood turn according to Shams Charania from The Athletic.

Detroit Pistons‘ Christian Wood has tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Wood had 30 and 11 rebounds against Rudy Gobert on Saturday night before a career-high 32 on Wednesday.



Sources say Wood has shown no symptoms and is doing well. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 15, 2020

The Pistons played the Jazz in Detroit at Little Caesars Arena couple days before the NBA season got suspended. In that game, Gobert and Wood shared the most amount of on-court situations, being the primary match-up between both teams.

Regardless, Wood has shown no symptoms and is doing well.

Detroit's organization also released an official statement regarding the situation.

''A player on the Detroit Pistons, who is under the care of team medical staff and in self-isolation, was tested for COVID-19. A preliminary positive result came back. The health and safety of our players, our organization, those throughout our league, and all those potentially impacted by this situation is paramount. We are working closely with team medical staff, state and local government and public health officials and the NBA on reporting. The individual will remain in isolation and under the care of team medical staff.''

Wood has had a career season, averaging 13.1 points and and 6.3 rebounds per game, and is in line for a strong free-agent contract.