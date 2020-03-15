Barack Obama shouts out NBA players

When the NBA announced they would be suspending the season temporarily, several players showed their most human side.

Kevin Love, Blake Griffin, Zion Williamson and Giannis Antetokounmpo are just some of the players to publicly announce they're donating thousands of dollars to those arena employees missing out on pay as the season is indefinitely suspended.

It’s bigger than basketball! And during this tough time I want to help the people that make my life, my family’s lives and my teammates lives easier. Me and my family pledge to donate $100,000 to the Fiserv Forum staff. We can get through this together! 🙏🏽 — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) March 13, 2020

The Golden State Warriors also announced that the franchise's owners, players and coaches will contribute $1 million to disaster relief fund for Chase Center employees.

Warriors ownership, players and coaches to contribute $1 million to disaster relief fund for Chase Center employees pic.twitter.com/42nYAalO9t — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 14, 2020

The former United States President, Barack Obama decided to shout out these players and organizations for their fantastic initiatives, and remarked that ''We’re a community, and each of us has an obligation to look out for each other.''