Towns giving back to the community

These are the times when the community needs the most amount of help from professional athletes. So far, since the league announced the suspension, several NBA players have given back to their cities.

It was time now for Karl Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Center from the Dominican Republic announced he will be donating $100,000 to Mayo Clinic, which has begun rolling out a test to detect the virus that causes COVID-19.

@MayoClinic has begun rolling out a test to detect the virus that causes COVID-19. My hope is that we can fight this virus quicker and more efficiently by increasing the testing capabilities and availability and Mayo Clinic’s overall COVID-19 response. pic.twitter.com/af9vcO711p — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) March 16, 2020

The clinic says that "it expects this donation to help increase testing capacity from 200 per day to over 1,000 tests per day in the coming weeks."

“Our team has been working around the clock for the past month to develop a test for COVID-19,” says Dr. William Morice II, chair of the Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology at Mayo Clinic. “We are blown away by Karl’s gesture to help us fast-track offering testing to more patients across Minnesota and the nation.”