Players allowed to travel out of their team's market 

The NBA has sent a memo to every organization in the league saying that players are able to travel out of market with consultation from their respective teams.

Players who do choose to travel out of the team's cities' during NBA season hiatus must provide whereabouts, remain home and do social distancing according to Shams Charania from The Athletic.

Teams also encourage their players to establish daily health/basketball check-ins, via FaceTime.

The NBA also has extended its ban on team practices indefinitely, but players are still able to work out individually at team facilities. Tim Bontemps from ESPN reported that teams will be using temperature checks on everyone entering their facilities

Pelicans Guard Lonzo Ball even posted a picture working out at the New Orleans training ground days after the suspension was announced.