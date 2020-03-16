League suspends drug testing during coronavirus hiatus

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association have reached an agreement to not subject players to drug testing during the coronavirus hiatus according to Chris Haynes from Yahoo Sports.

Yahoo Sources: NBA and Players Association reach agreement to eliminate drug testing during coronavirus hiatus. https://t.co/jfG9oXNITU pic.twitter.com/EprylBM8Ff — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 16, 2020

Normally, players undergo six different random tests during each season and off-season.

Marijuana, steroids and performance-enhancing drugs are some of the banned substances in the league’s anti-drug program.

According to the CBA, players testing positive for drugs of abuse are banned from the league for a minimum of two years, and players testing positive for performance-enhancing substances are suspended for 25 games for a first violation, 55 games for a second violation and are banned from the league for a minimum of two years for a third violation.

This season, four players tested positive and were suspended 25 games, which was the case for Wilson Chandler, DeAndre Ayton, John Collins and Malik Monk.