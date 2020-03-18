NBA offers free League Pass access

The Coronavirus suspension is killing the momentum for the fans during this NBA season, therefore the league decided to come up with a solution in the meantime that will entertain the fans who remain at home.

The NBA announced it is offering fans free access to League Pass, its digital subscription product, until April 22, according to a statement obtained by Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press.

The NBA is sending this letter to fans to announce free League Pass later today: pic.twitter.com/R6UbmOkFzF — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) March 18, 2020

NBA joins the NFL, who announced a similar move with its Game Pass product.

COVID-19 has been a serious topic around the world, and as the Commissioner from the NBA Adam Silver said, the league will not operate for at least 30 days.

So far there's seven players that have tested positive for Coronavirus in the association, including the two-time Finals MVP, Kevin Durant.