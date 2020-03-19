NBA shuts down all team training facilities

The NBA is shutting down all team training facilities to staff and players starting to mitigate the coronavirus situation according to Shams Charania from The Athletic.

Not only are practice facilities closed to players, but they also remain prohibited from using public health clubs, fitness centers, gyms, college facilities. Therefore, unless players have private courts at their home, they can't work out anywhere.

Tim McMahon from ESPN reported that there's a select few players who have courts in their home. On the other hand, there are many more who live in apartments and have little to no workout equipment at home.

Also, after telling the players they are allowed to travel out of the cities they play in, the NBA sent another memo informing that is prohibited to leave North America.