Denver player tests positive to COVID-19

The Denver Nuggets have revealed a member of the organization has tested positive for the coronavirus.

"The person, who was tested after experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 on March 16, is currently under care of team medical staff and in self isolation.", team said in an official statement.

This is the eight player in the NBA who has tested positive for COVID-19. So far, its been two members of the Utah Jazz (Rudy Robert & Donovan Mitchell), one from the Detroit Pistons (Christian Wood), and four from the Brooklyn Nets (Kevin Durant & 3 unknown).

In order to avoid the virus to keep spreading around the league, the NBA has informed all its teams to shut down all practice facilities until further notice. Also, players are prohibited to leave North America.