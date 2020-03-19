More COVID-19 cases in the association

Three members of the Philadelphia 76ers organization have received positive tests for coronavirus.

The 76ers tested players, coaches, and specific basketball operations support staff, and the three positive tests came out of that grouping.

The team released an official statement regarding the situation, but it is yet to know who tested positive for COVID-19.

The team previously received the recommendation that certain individuals from the organization, including players, coaches and specific basketball operations support staff, be tested for COVID-19. Now, it has been confirmed three people from South Philly have the virus.