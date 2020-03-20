Lakers reveal two players tested positive for Coronavirus

Two Los Angeles Lakers players have tested positive for Coronavirus. Both players, who will remain unknown, are currently asymptomatic, in quarantine and under the care of the team’s physician.

The team got tested as a warning, since they played the Brooklyn Nets the last day before the season got cancelled. The Nets reportedly have four players testing positive to COVID-19, with one of them being Kevin Durant.

We learned today that two Lakers players have tested positive for COVID-19. Both players are currently asymptomatic, in quarantine and under the care of the team’s physician.https://t.co/RmqjnRzGLk — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 19, 2020

The team is yet to test the entire squad, and will test the remaining players who did not take tests this week.

According to Yahoo Sports though, Center JaVale McGee, who has asthma and experienced a bout with pneumonia last season, did test negative for the coronavirus.