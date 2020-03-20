COVID-19 keeps expanding in the NBA

Teams keep getting contaminated by the COVID-19, and unfortunately now it was the Boston Celtics. Guard Marcus Smart announced he has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Smart posted a tweet saying he has been self-quarantined and that coronavirus must be taken with the highest of seriousness.

I was tested 5 days ago and the results came back tonight, which were positive. Ive been self quarantined since the test, thank goodness. COVID-19 must be taken w the highest of seriousness. I know it’s a #1 priority for our nations health experts, & we must get more testing ASAP pic.twitter.com/xkijb9wlKV — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 19, 2020

"I’ve had no symptoms and I feel great. But the younger generation in our country MUST self distance. This is not a joke. Not doing so is selfish. Together we can beat this, but we must beat it together by being apart for a short while. Much love!!", he added.

The count of known cases in the league is up to 14: Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz, Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons, Kevin Durant and three other Nets players, one member of the Denver Nuggets organization, three individuals within the Philadelphia 76ers organization, two Lakers and now Marcus Smart.