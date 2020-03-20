COVID-19 keeps expanding in the NBA
via: Bleacher Report.

Teams keep getting contaminated by the COVID-19, and unfortunately now it was the Boston Celtics. Guard Marcus Smart announced he has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Smart posted a tweet saying he has been self-quarantined and that coronavirus must be taken with the highest of seriousness.

"I’ve had no symptoms and I feel great. But the younger generation in our country MUST self distance. This is not a joke. Not doing so is selfish. Together we can beat this, but we must beat it together by being apart for a short while. Much love!!", he added.

The count of known cases in the league is up to 14: Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz, Christian Wood of the Detroit PistonsKevin Durant and three other Nets players, one member of the Denver Nuggets organizationthree individuals within the Philadelphia 76ers organizationtwo Lakers and now Marcus Smart.

VAVEL Logo