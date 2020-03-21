Edwards declares for the Draft

Too many things happening in the world at the moment with the Coronavirus, and after the NCAA suspended the March Madness, it was confirmed the college basketball season it was over.

The potential No. 1 overall NBA draft pick Anthony Edwards of Georgia has declared for the NBA Draft, he told 24/7 Sports.

The 6'5 Guard had a really productive freshman season at Athens, where he averaged 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists a game.

“I just feel like I got the physical tools,” Edwards said when asked why he was ready for the Draft. “I feel like my body frame is already there and I’m going to stay in the gym and continue to get better.”

Edwards led the Bulldogs to a 16-16 record, and defeated Ole Miss in the first round of the SEC Tournament before it was cancelled.