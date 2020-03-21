Drake tests negative to COVID-19

Despite hanging out with Kevin Durant days prior to the Nets star announcing he tested positive for the Coronavirus, Drake has revealed his test came back negative.

The Canadian rapper made it official while he was doing an Instagram Live Video with his dad, Dennis Graham.

Drake said he took the test for Corona and it came back negative. pic.twitter.com/eoiM226Mgi — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) March 21, 2020

Drake, who posted a picture partying with Durant on Instagram, remained self-quarantining at his mansion in Toronto until the test results came back.

Durant is one of four Nets players who have tested positive for coronavirus.

The 33 year-old from the '6' recently broke the record for most Billboard Hot 100 entries of all time, and will have more time to work on his next album, which is due sometime this year.