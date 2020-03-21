Tre Jones joins the NBA Draft

An era has come to an end in Duke, and the sophomore point guard Tre Jones, will enter the 2020 NBA Draft, according to Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN.

Jones averaged 16.2 points, 6.4 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game for the Blue Devils this season. He shot 42.3% from the floor and 36.1% on 3-pointers.

Tre made some key improvements from his freshman to sophomore season, particularly in his 3-point percentage, developing it from 26.2% to 36.1%.

The 20 year old was named ACC Player Of The Year and ACC Defensive Player Of The Year. Several specialists believe that Tre will be a first round pick.

He is the younger brother of Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones, who also played at Durham, North Carolina.