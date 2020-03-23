P.J. Tucker to open sneaker store

The NBA 'Sneaker King' P.J. Tucker from the Rockets has announced he will open a sneaker store this year in Houston.

Tucker took over Instagram to share some of his collection and interact with fans. He was also joined by Nate Robinson, where he made the announcement.

IG live with Nate Robinson and PJ Tucker talking about being sneaker heads and their love of shoes...



A few highlights for some of y’all that didn’t get a chance to watch 🚀



PJ bought a whole house to store his sneaks pic.twitter.com/wqTwy8VIQj — Christie 🤘🏽🚀✨🎶 (@cgilmore34) March 22, 2020

"I'm actually, which I can confirm now, opening my store," said Tucker. "The Better Generation with P.J. Tucker. We're looking at grand opening in October."

Tucker is not only known in the basketball world for his defense, but also for his passion for sneakers. PJ, a sneaker free agent, has previously stated that he has the best shoe collection out of the entire league, owning more than 4,000 pairs.