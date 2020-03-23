Barkley tests negative for COVID-19

Former NBA player and current TNT analyst, Charles Barkley has tested negative for Coronavirus.
The 11-time All-Star stated in a live Inside The NBA segment that he was feeling sick, and was self-quarantining in await of the test results.
Charles Barkley fell ill recently and has decided to self quarantine as he awaits the results of his #Covid_19 test results.pic.twitter.com/mPyjvyfsqP— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 13, 2020
'Chuckster' released an statement through the NBA on TNT social media to confirm he doesn't have the virus.
Statement on behalf of Charles Barkley. pic.twitter.com/nF24o2rC6A— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 23, 2020