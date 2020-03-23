Barkley tests negative for COVID-19
via: TNT. 

Former NBA player and current TNT analyst, Charles Barkley has tested negative for Coronavirus. 

The 11-time All-Star stated in a live Inside The NBA segment that he was feeling sick, and was self-quarantining in await of the test results. 

'Chuckster' released an statement through the NBA on TNT social media to confirm he doesn't have the virus. 

