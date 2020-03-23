Barkley tests negative for COVID-19

Former NBA player and current TNT analyst, Charles Barkley has tested negative for Coronavirus.

The 11-time All-Star stated in a live Inside The NBA segment that he was feeling sick, and was self-quarantining in await of the test results.

Charles Barkley fell ill recently and has decided to self quarantine as he awaits the results of his #Covid_19 test results.pic.twitter.com/mPyjvyfsqP — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 13, 2020

'Chuckster' released an statement through the NBA on TNT social media to confirm he doesn't have the virus.